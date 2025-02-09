Mathieu van der Poel, Marianne Vos honour Sanne Cant in retirement music video

Sanne Cant raced for the final time professionally at X2O Badkamers Trophy round in Lille, marking the end of a long and successful season in cyclocross.

Sanne Cant crossed the finish line in fourth place in the X2O Badkamers Trophy round in Lille, marking the end of a long and successful season in cyclocross.

Her Crelan team had a surprise for the 34-year-old - publishing a music video honouring her career which contained messages from several riders including Mathieu van der Poel, Marianne Vos, Puck Pieterse and new Belgian champion and teammate Marion Norbert Riberolle.

Cant claimed 127 victories during her elite cyclocross career, taking the first of 15 Belgian National Championship titles in 2010 and winning the race every year until this January, when Riberolle took over the jersey.

She won her first of 11 World Cups in 2014 and three World titles in a row from 2017 to 2019. But more importantly, Cant used her position as the top woman in the sport to push for changes. During her career, the women's races went from being held in the morning before the under-23 men to being held in prime time just before the elite men.

The women's races also earned a prime time slot at the World Championships, their races became longer and more competitive and more prize money came along with the improved prestige.

Like most cyclocross racers, Cant also competed on the road, most recently with Fenix-Deceuninck. She suffered a nearly career-ending injury during Paris-Roubaix in 2023 that left her with 60 stitches in her face, some within millimetres of her eye.

Teammate Laurens Sweeck praised Cant as an inspiration for young riders, Puck Pieterse said "Thanks for all the beautiful moments on and off the bike" and Riberolle added, "I'm going to do my best with this jersey that you wore for 15 years."

The stars of the video were two of the greatest riders of all time, and certainly the top cyclocross racers in the sport's history, Marianne Vos and Mathieu van der Poel.

"Congratulations on your impressive career," Van der Poel said. "It is something to look back on with a lot of pride and I hope you're going to enjoy life off the bike to the fullest."

Vos made her contribution to the video while out training, saying "Congratulations on your fantastic career. It will be strange without you in the field after so many years leading the sport. Enjoy your cycling retirement and all the best for what lies ahead."