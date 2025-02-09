Mathieu van der Poel, Marianne Vos honour Sanne Cant in retirement music video

By
published

Belgian lauded for successful career with three World and 15 Belgian titles

Belgian Sanne Cant salutes the fans on the podium after the women&#039;s elite race of the Krawatencross cyclocross in Lille, stage 7 (out of 8) in the X2O Trofee Veldrijden competition, Sunday 09 February 2025. BELGA PHOTO JASPER JACOBS (Photo by JASPER JACOBS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Sanne Cant raced for the final time professionally at X2O Badkamers Trophy round in Lille, marking the end of a long and successful season in cyclocross. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sanne Cant crossed the finish line in fourth place in the X2O Badkamers Trophy round in Lille, marking the end of a long and successful season in cyclocross.

Her Crelan team had a surprise for the 34-year-old - publishing a music video honouring her career which contained messages from several riders including Mathieu van der Poel, Marianne Vos, Puck Pieterse and new Belgian champion and teammate Marion Norbert Riberolle.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

More news
ABU DHABI BREAKWATER UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FEBRUARY 09 Lorena Wiebes of Netherlands and Team SD Worx Protime celebrates at podium as stage winner during the 3rd UAE Tour Women Stage 4 a 127km stage from Abu Dhabi Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Academy to Abu Dhabi Breakwater UCIWWT on February 09 2025 in Abu Dhabi Breakwater United Arab Emirates Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Lorena Wiebes closes in on 100th pro win with third UAE Tour Women stage
Detail photos of Elisa Longo Borghini&#039;s Colnago Y1Rs at the UAE Tour Women 2025

The 'most aerodynamic' bike in the WorldTour just made its winning debut – A close look at Elisa Longo Borghini's Colnago Y1Rs
VALENCIA SPAIN FEBRUARY 09 EDITORS NOTE Alternate crop Jonathan Milan of Italy and Team Lidl Trek celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 76th Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2025 Stage 5 a 1042km stage from Alfafar to Valencia on February 09 2025 in Valencia Spain Photo by Szymon GruchalskiGetty Images

Volta a Valenciana: Jonathan Milan wins stage 5 as Santiago Buitrago takes overall victory
See more latest