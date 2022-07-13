Mathieu van der Poel abandons Tour de France
By Patrick Fletcher published
Dutchman climbs off after being dropped from breakaway on stage 11
Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) called an end to his Tour de France mid-way through stage 11, abandoning the race on the Col du Télégraphe on a tough day in the Alps.
The Dutchman has been well below his usual high standards since the start of the Tour and had been contemplating his exit for several days.
He appeared to have found a new lease of life when he went on the attack with his old cyclo-cross rival Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) in the opening kilometres of the first high-mountain stage.
However, he was dropped from the expanded breakaway on the first climb of the day, the category-2 Lacets de Montvernier, inside the first 50km.
Van der Poel drifted back towards the peloton for the rather tougher combination of the Télégraphe and Col du Galibier, but didn't make it to the top. He was quickly spat out of the back on the Télégraphe, apparently enough evidence gathered to finally call time on what has been a miserable second Tour de France.
More to follow
Deputy Editor - Europe. Patrick is an NCTJ-trained journalist who has seven years’ experience covering professional cycling. He has a modern languages degree from Durham University and has been able to put it to some use in what is a multi-lingual sport, with a particular focus on French and Spanish-speaking riders. After joining Cyclingnews as a staff writer on the back of work experience, Patrick became Features Editor in 2018 and oversaw significant growth in the site’s long-form and in-depth output. Since 2021 he has been Deputy Editor - Europe, taking more responsibility for the site’s content as a whole, while still writing and - despite a pandemic-induced hiatus - travelling to races around the world. Away from cycling, Patrick spends most of his time playing or watching other forms of sport - football, tennis, trail running, darts, to name a few, but he draws the line at rugby.