Martin says ITT title defence will be no easy task
Men's individual time trial start times
As defending world champion, Tony Martin (Germany) will be last man out of the start house for the men’s individual time trial on Wednesday. Despite his two challengers for medals in 2011 being absent, Martin knows that claiming back-to-back gold medals will be far from an easy task.
Having recovered from his effort on Sunday with Omega Pharma-QuickStep in the team time trial where they won gold, the 27-year-old said he will have a battle on his hands.
"I'm in good shape," Martin told Biciciclismo. "It will be a nice race with some of the best specialists in the world. I'm ready to fight and try to defend the title I won last year."
There are a number of potential challengers for Martin in 2012, including penultimate rider Alberto Contador (Spain), who the German will follow out of the start house.
"I was surprised by the course," said Contador to l'Avenir. "I was expecting something more difficult. This is sinuous, with many changes of pace. But there is the Cauberg which is really difficult."
Former world under 23 champions Taylor Phinney (USA) and Luke Durbridge (Australia) are definite threats, as is Frenchman Sylvain Chavanel.
Riders will leave Heerlen at two minute intervals starting from 1:30pm local time.
Start times
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Segundo Navarrete (Ecu)
|13:30:00
|2
|David Albos Cavaliere (And)
|13:32:00
|3
|Elchin Asadov (Aze)
|13:34:00
|4
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi)
|13:36:00
|5
|Gabor Lengyel (Hun)
|13:38:00
|6
|Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor)
|13:40:00
|7
|Jiyong Kang (Kor)
|13:42:00
|8
|Michael Hutchinson (Ire)
|13:44:00
|9
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA)
|13:46:00
|10
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut)
|13:48:00
|11
|Matej Jurco (Svk)
|13:50:00
|12
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat)
|13:52:00
|13
|Jose Ragonessi (Ecu)
|13:54:00
|14
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr)
|13:56:00
|15
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr)
|13:58:00
|16
|Kristijan Koren (Svn)
|14:00:00
|17
|Sam Bewley (NZl)
|14:02:00
|18
|Eugen Wacker (Kgz)
|14:04:00
|19
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz)
|14:06:00
|20
|Ioannis Tamouridis (GRE)
|14:08:00
|21
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol)
|14:10:00
|22
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat)
|14:12:00
|23
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus)
|14:14:00
|24
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu)
|14:16:00
|25
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA)
|14:18:00
|26
|Rein Taaramae (Est)
|14:20:00
|27
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel)
|14:22:00
|28
|Alex Dowsett (GBr)
|14:24:00
|29
|Adriano Malori (Ita)
|14:26:00
|30
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned)
|14:28:00
|31
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr)
|14:30:00
|32
|Jan Barta (Cze)
|14:32:00
|33
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus)
|14:34:00
|34
|Tanel Kangert (Est)
|14:36:00
|35
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz)
|14:38:00
|36
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr)
|14:40:00
|37
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu)
|14:42:00
|38
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den)
|14:44:00
|39
|Janez Brajkovic (Svn)
|14:46:00
|40
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger)
|14:48:00
|41
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel)
|14:50:00
|42
|Jeremy Roy (Fra)
|14:52:00
|43
|Cameron Meyer (Aus)
|14:54:00
|44
|Jesse Sergent (NZl)
|14:56:00
|45
|Peter Velits (Svk)
|14:58:00
|46
|Gustav Larsson (Swe)
|15:00:00
|47
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa)
|15:02:00
|48
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned)
|15:04:00
|49
|Bert Grabsch (Ger)
|15:06:00
|50
|Luke Durbridge (Aus)
|15:08:00
|51
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra)
|15:10:00
|52
|Svein Tuft (Can)
|15:12:00
|53
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA)
|15:14:00
|54
|Marco Pinotti (Ita)
|15:16:00
|55
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe)
|15:18:00
|56
|Taylor Phinney (USA)
|15:20:00
|57
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa)
|15:22:00
|58
|Tony Martin (Ger)
|15:24:00
