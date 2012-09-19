Martin says ITT title defence will be no easy task

Image 1 of 5 World champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) gets ready to take off for the prologue (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 'El Pistolero' Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff) fires again in the 2012 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Unipublic) Image 4 of 5 Taylor Phinney (United States) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 5 French time trial champion Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) goes all out on the streets of Liege. (Image credit: Sirotti)

As defending world champion, Tony Martin (Germany) will be last man out of the start house for the men’s individual time trial on Wednesday. Despite his two challengers for medals in 2011 being absent, Martin knows that claiming back-to-back gold medals will be far from an easy task.

Having recovered from his effort on Sunday with Omega Pharma-QuickStep in the team time trial where they won gold, the 27-year-old said he will have a battle on his hands.

"I'm in good shape," Martin told Biciciclismo. "It will be a nice race with some of the best specialists in the world. I'm ready to fight and try to defend the title I won last year."

There are a number of potential challengers for Martin in 2012, including penultimate rider Alberto Contador (Spain), who the German will follow out of the start house.

"I was surprised by the course," said Contador to l'Avenir. "I was expecting something more difficult. This is sinuous, with many changes of pace. But there is the Cauberg which is really difficult."

Former world under 23 champions Taylor Phinney (USA) and Luke Durbridge (Australia) are definite threats, as is Frenchman Sylvain Chavanel.

Riders will leave Heerlen at two minute intervals starting from 1:30pm local time.

