Martin going for yellow and gold

World time trial champion Tony Martin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Tony Martin is juggling his two major goals in 2012, the Tour de France and the London Olympics. The Omega Pharma-Quick Step rider hopes to take home both a yellow jersey and a gold medal.

“The London Olympics are a very important goal for me,” the World time trial champion said, according to biciciclismo.com. “I'd like to win gold in the time trial but I know it will be difficult.”

First however, he will face the Tour, and it takes priority over the Olympics. “I have to improve on the Tour. I will not jeopardize the year for London.

“The prologue in Liege is in my favour and I want to wear yellow,” he said. “And with a less mountainous edition, I can try for a good GC.”

The German will open at the Mallorca Challenge (February 5-9), followed by the Volta ao Algarve, Paris-Nice, Tour of the Basque Country, Tour de Romandie, Criterium Dauphine, and the German national championships. His schedule following the Olympics has not yet been set.