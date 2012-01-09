Martin going for yellow and gold
World time trial champion has eye on Tour de France and Olympics
Tony Martin is juggling his two major goals in 2012, the Tour de France and the London Olympics. The Omega Pharma-Quick Step rider hopes to take home both a yellow jersey and a gold medal.
“The London Olympics are a very important goal for me,” the World time trial champion said, according to biciciclismo.com. “I'd like to win gold in the time trial but I know it will be difficult.”
First however, he will face the Tour, and it takes priority over the Olympics. “I have to improve on the Tour. I will not jeopardize the year for London.
“The prologue in Liege is in my favour and I want to wear yellow,” he said. “And with a less mountainous edition, I can try for a good GC.”
The German will open at the Mallorca Challenge (February 5-9), followed by the Volta ao Algarve, Paris-Nice, Tour of the Basque Country, Tour de Romandie, Criterium Dauphine, and the German national championships. His schedule following the Olympics has not yet been set.
