Martin voted Germany's cyclist of the year

The elite men's time trial podium: Bradley Wiggins, Tony Martin and Fabian Cancellara (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Tony Martin has been named cyclist of the year by readers of the German cycling federation's website. The world champion beat the stunt cycling world champion David Schnabel, with sprinter Marcel Kittel claiming third place.

Martin opened his season by winning the time trial in the Tour of Algarve to take the overall title. He did the same only a few weeks later at Paris-Nice, for the biggest win of his career to date. The German also won the time trials at the Vuelta al Pais Vasco and the Criterium du Dauphine, and finished second overall at the Tour de Romandie. He finished only second in the German national time trial, behind former world champion Bert Grabsch.

He had hoped for a high GC ranking in the Tour de France, but was disappointed. He saved it, however, by winning the time trial on the penultimate stage, for his first grand tour stage win. He promptly repeated that success by winning the stage ten time trial at the Vuelta a Espana.

Martin then ultimately proved himself to be the best time triallist in the world by winning the world championship by 1:15 over Bradley Wiggins and 1:20 ahead of four-time world champion Fabian Cancellara.

He was not done, however, as he went on to win the opening time trial and overall title in the first Tour of Beijing and the Chrono des Nations, giving him a total of 12 wins on the 2011 season.

Martin had ridden for HTC-Highroad for four seasons, and will be with Omega Pharma-Quick Step as of 2012.

Second place went to David Schnabel, who not only repeated his world championship title but also set a new world record for points. Sprinter Marcel Kittel, who had 17 wins for Skil-Shimano, was third, followed by 2012 teammate and fellow sprinter John Degenkolb. Judith Arndt, womens' world champion on the road, was fifth.