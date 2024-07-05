Marta Cavalli in hospital after being struck in a roundabout by motorist in Italy

Marta Cavalli (FDJ-SUEZ) was taken to hospital Friday after the driver of a motor vehicle struck her while on a training ride near her home in northern Italy.

Cavalli was reported to have been riding with one other person in the Pizzighettone area when the automobile struck her in a roundabout.

The Italian rider took a heavy fall and was taken to hospital in Cremona when she complained of pain in her neck and back, according to Tuttobici and SpazioCiclismo.

Il Giorno reported that the two cyclists were riding midday on Provincial Road 234 when the collision occurred. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Her companion was not impacted by the vehicle and did not suffer injuries.

A former Italian road champion, Cavalli won the overall at the 2023 CIC-Tour Féminin International des Pyrénées. This year she has only competed in four events, withdrawing in April after two stages of La Vuelta Femenina due to health reasons. She was not on the roster for next week’s Giro d’Italia Women.

More to come.