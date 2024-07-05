Marta Cavalli in hospital after being struck in a roundabout by motorist in Italy

Former Italian champion conscious and early reports say injuries are non-life threatening

HUY BELGIUM APRIL 17 Marta Cavalli of Italy and Team FDJ Suez prior to the 27th La Fleche Wallonne Feminine 2024 a 146km one day race from Huy to Huy UCIWWT on April 17 2024 in Huy Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Marta Cavalli (FDJ-SUEZ) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Marta Cavalli (FDJ-SUEZ) was taken to hospital Friday after the driver of a motor vehicle struck her while on a training ride near her home in northern Italy.

Cavalli was reported to have been riding with one other person in the Pizzighettone area when the automobile struck her in a roundabout. 

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).