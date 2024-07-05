Marta Cavalli in hospital after being struck in a roundabout by motorist in Italy
Former Italian champion conscious and early reports say injuries are non-life threatening
Marta Cavalli (FDJ-SUEZ) was taken to hospital Friday after the driver of a motor vehicle struck her while on a training ride near her home in northern Italy.
Cavalli was reported to have been riding with one other person in the Pizzighettone area when the automobile struck her in a roundabout.
The Italian rider took a heavy fall and was taken to hospital in Cremona when she complained of pain in her neck and back, according to Tuttobici and SpazioCiclismo.
Il Giorno reported that the two cyclists were riding midday on Provincial Road 234 when the collision occurred. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Her companion was not impacted by the vehicle and did not suffer injuries.
A former Italian road champion, Cavalli won the overall at the 2023 CIC-Tour Féminin International des Pyrénées. This year she has only competed in four events, withdrawing in April after two stages of La Vuelta Femenina due to health reasons. She was not on the roster for next week’s Giro d’Italia Women.
More to come.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).