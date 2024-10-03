'I've still got races this year' – Mark Cavendish confirms 2024 Tour de France not final event of career

By
published

Sprinter receives knighthood from Prince William – 'not something I could ever have dreamed of'

Mark Cavendish is set to take on more races during the remainder of the 2024 season
Mark Cavendish is set to take on more races during the remainder of the 2024 season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following his record-breaking 35th Tour de France stage win in the summer, Mark Cavendish's year of celebrations continued as he was awarded a knighthood on Wednesday.

The 39-year-old was awarded in Windsor Castle by Prince William.  The honour is among the most prestigious available in the United Kingdom and is awarded to people who have made significant contributions in their field, from sports and the arts to public service, politics and more.

