Mark Cavendish receives honorary degree

Image 1 of 3 Mark Cavendish at the 2016 Tour de France route presentation (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 3 Mark Cavendish on the stage 1 podium at the 2015 Tour of Britain. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 Mark Cavendish (Etixx - Quick Step) Stage 1 Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Mark Cavendish, or Dr Cavendish as you can now call him, has been awarded an honorary degree from the University of Chester. On Thursday, the Manx missile became a Doctor of Science for his contribution to cycling.

Related Articles Aldag links up with Cavendish at MTN-Qhubeka as performance manager

Cavendish is one of 11 people to be awarded honorary degrees at the University this week. He received his reward from the University chancellor, the Duke of Westminster, along with many of the university's students.

"I am honoured and feel very privileged to receive this from the University of Chester,” Cavendish said according to the BBC.

Cavendish has been a professional cyclist since 2007 and has amassed 44 Grand Tour stage wins. He is set to ride with Dimension Data next season after signing a three-year deal with the South African team.

Picture © University of Chester