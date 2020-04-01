Mark Cavendish leads new Bahrain McLaren ride on Zwift

Bahrain McLaren announced on Wednesday that they have launched a new virtual group ride on Zwift that will take place every Thursday. Mark Cavendish will lead the first ride of the Ride As One Series that begins on April 2 at 5 p.m. CET / 4 p.m. GMT / 8 a.m. PST.

Team Bahrain McLaren's Ride As One Series is presented by Merida and Bapco, and it joins the growing number of teams and athletes offering virtual training and group rides while races have been either cancelled or postponed for health precautions during the covid-19 pandemic.

Cavendish will be presenting the team's virtual team jersey on the series-opening 60-minute "flat-ish" group ride. In addition, he will be streaming the virtual ride on Instagram Live, so participants and fans can interact with him.

Cavendish's Bahrain McLaren teammate Ivan Cortina will feature in the second-round of the series on April 9.