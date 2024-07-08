Michael Mørkøv to retire at the end of 2024 season

Lead-out expert and track star to end career after helping Cavendish to record 35th Tour stage win

Michael Mørkøv (Astana Qazaqstan)
Michael Mørkøv (Astana Qazaqstan) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Michael Mørkøv will retire from professional cycling at the end of 2024 after an illustrious career saw him become Olympic and World Champion on the track, alongside being one of the best lead-out riders of all time. 

The Dane announced the news this morning through trade team Astana Qazaqstan, where he has spent his final year with Mark Cavendish and played a big part in the Manxman’s record-breaking 35th Tour de France victory on stage 5.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.