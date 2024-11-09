Mark Cavendish confirms Tour de France Singapore Criterium as last ever race in pro cycling

Comments from record-breaking rider had raised doubts over slated retirement but social media post now makes it clear Sunday is definitely the end

Astana Qazaqstan Team&#039;s British rider Mark Cavendish waves as he awaits the start of the 5th stage of the 111th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 177,5 km between Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne and Saint-Vulbas, on July 3, 2024. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan) has officially confirmed that he will be ending his pro cycling career on Sunday, with his final race being the Tour de France Prudential Singapore Criterium.

It had been outlined that this would be Cavendish's last hurrah, with everything from the race media release of a month ago and social media posts from up to a day ago heralding the plan. Still comments from the rider following the announcement of the 2025 Tour de France route had raised questions about whether the Manxman was contemplating continuing his professional cycling career

His lack of inclination to discuss the future in the following days and weeks had left the uncertainty continuing to swirl.

