Mark Cavendish confirms Tour de France Singapore Criterium as last ever race in pro cycling

Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan) has officially confirmed that he will be ending his pro cycling career on Sunday, with his final race being the Tour de France Prudential Singapore Criterium.



It had been outlined that this would be Cavendish's last hurrah, with everything from the race media release of a month ago and social media posts from up to a day ago heralding the plan. Still comments from the rider following the announcement of the 2025 Tour de France route had raised questions about whether the Manxman was contemplating continuing his professional cycling career.

His lack of inclination to discuss the future in the following days and weeks had left the uncertainty continuing to swirl.

Speaking to Cyclingnews and Cycling Weekly in Saitama a week ago, Cavendish remained guarded, saying "I’m not talking about the future, if that's OK". It was an answer repeated on multiple occasions since by the winner of 35 Tour de France stages, the most recent being on Saturday afternoon at a pre-race media conference in Singapore on Saturday afternoon.

But by Saturday evening, Singapore time, Cavendish confirmed in an Instagram post that his career would in fact be closing this weekend.

"Sunday will be the final race of my professional cycling career," he wrote.

"I am lucky enough to have done what I love for almost 20 years and I can now say that I have achieved everything that I can on the bike. Cycling has given me so much and I love the sport, I’ve always wanted to make a difference in it and now I am ready to see what the next chapter has in store for me."



It was a post the set aside the doubts and the island city-state will now host the final farewell with no questions remaining.



Cavendish will line up among a field that includes Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty), Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora Hansgrohe), Arnaud De LIe (Lotto-Dstny) and Chris Froome (Israel-Premier Tech) to take on the criterium in downtown Singapore.



The final celebration of his career would of course be that much sweeter if he could once more cross the line with hands raised in a victory celebration.