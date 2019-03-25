Marianne Vos' iconic dominant sprint at Trofeo Alfredo Binda - Video

Marianne Vos had plenty of time to celebrate (Image credit: Getty Images)

There's nothing like watching Marianne Vos win a bike race. CCC-Liv's multi-discipline former world champion showed signs of her former dominance in the final breakaway sprint, where she won with plenty of time to celebrate, at the Women's WorldTour Trofeo Alfredo Binda on Sunday.

It was regarded as one of the most exciting sprints of the season, so far, as Vos stormed through the final corner of the race with 300 metres to go and surged from sixth wheel to victory as she crossed the line. She even managed to create a gap of roughly 20 metres on her breakaway rivals, runner-up Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) and third-placed Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Bigla).

To add to the suspense, the main field caught the tail end of the breakaway in the last 200 metres.

Several metres before reaching the finish line, however, Vos was so far ahead that she began her celebratory victory salute, with the one-arm, fist-pump in the air that we have all come to know so well.

Don't miss the highlights video from the Trofeo Alfredo Binda-Comune di Cittiglio for the chance to watch Vos dominate the final sprint.