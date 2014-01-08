Mantecon signs with Trek Factory Racing

Image 1 of 3 Sergio Mantecón Gutiérrez signed with Trek Factory Racing for 2014 (Image credit: Trek Factory Racing) Image 2 of 3 Sergio Mantecón Gutiérrez signed with Trek Factory Racing for 2014 (Image credit: Trek Factory Racing) Image 3 of 3 Sergio Mantecón Gutiérrez signed with Trek Factory Racing for 2014 (Image credit: Trek Factory Racing)

Sergio Mantecón Gutiérrez has signed with the Trek Factory Racing World Cup cross country racing team for 2014. After a season in which Mantecón made the podium at the top level of cross country racing, the Spanish Olympian joins a roster of talented young athletes, all of whom are also Olympians.

The first round of UCI Mountain Bike World Cup racing in 2013 resulted in a career-best second place for Mantecón, where he soundly defeated marquee names of the discipline, highlighting his talent and tenacity when racing conditions are at their worst. For this season, Mantecón aims to take another shot at unseating the status quo World Cup podium.

"With the full-fledged support of the Trek Factory Racing program, I know I'll have what I need to continue to compete at the top of the sport," said Mantecón.

"Our team is all about the most talented, up-and-coming young riders making a name for themselves at the top of the sport," said Jon Rourke, Trek Factory Racing MTB team manager. "That's why Sergio is a perfect fit."

Mantecón joins returning World Cup opener winner, and series silver medalist, Dan McConnell. In 2014, under-23 World Cup series champion Bec Henderson will also graduate to the elite ranks, where she joins teammates Annie Last and Emily Batty. All three ladies are excited about the prospect of racing towards World Cup podiums together.

Mantecón's signing perpetuates the all-Olympian theme on Trek Factory Racing's roster. Mantecón joins McConnell and Henderson, who hail from Australia, Last of the United Kingdom, and Canadian Batty, all of whom competed in the London Olympic Games. Outside of Rio 2016, the squad's more immediate goals are to have a strong World Cup campaign as well as defend or reclaim some national championship titles.

Mantecón, who made the move to Trek Factory Racing from the Trek-Wildwolf Racing team, said he has been racing on Treks since 2009.

Former Trek Factory Racing rider Sam Schultz has switched to the Sho-Air/Cannondale team for 2014.

Trek Factory Racing for 2014

Emily Batty

Rebecca Henderson

Annie Last

Sergio Mantecón

Dan McConnell