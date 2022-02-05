Mannori to become first woman to preside over panel of jury at Tour de France
Italian to oversee team of commissaires that judge the most prominent cycling event in the world
International commissaire Francesca Mannori will become the first woman to preside over the race jury of the Tour de France, held from July 1-24, as the President of the Commissaires’ Panel.
Mannori, from Florence, Italy, has an extensive career as part of technical committees and race juries in all three Grand Tours: Giro d'Italia, Tour de France and Vuelta a España.
The race jury has an important role of enforcing the UCI rulebook and makes decisions regarding decisive moments during the races, checking the compliance of equipment, monitoring compliance with the rules and maintaining safety during racing.
Mannori's panel of commissaires will work closely with the race director of the Tour de France, Christian Prudhomme, to resolve contentious decisions and to facilitate the overall smooth-running of the event.
The race jury also makes decisions regarding incidents, possible sanctions and time penalties to teams and riders, along with administrative duties in filing results and reports on race organisation, incidents and penalties, and on other aspects of a race such as extreme weather, cancellations or deviations.
The International Cycling Union (UCI) appoints the chief commissaires for international events on its calendar, along with the commissaires' panel for the most major events.
Mannori became an international commissaire in 1993 and she has been a member of the race jury at major events such as the the World Championships, UAE Tour, Tirreno-Adriatico, and various Italian Championships.
She has also been a member of the panel jury at the five Monuments; Milan-Sanremo, Il Lombardia, Liège-Bastogne-Liège, Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix, as well as president of the jury at the inaugural Paris-Roubaix Femmes in 2021.
