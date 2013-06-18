Trending

Mancebo, Häusler lead USA Cycling National Racing Calendar

Series passes halfway point

Image 1 of 2

Francisco Mancebo (5-hr Energy) gives chase

(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)
Image 2 of 2

Claudia Häusler (TIBCO) takes the win with teammate Joanne Kiesanowski in second.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Spaniard Francisco Mancebo and German Claudia Häusler lead the USA Cycling National Racing Calendar at the mid-point of the series.

Following her fourth place overall at the Nature Valley Grand Prix and her victory in the Joe Martin Stage Race, Häusler moved ahead of Redlands Classic winner Alison Powers (Now and Novartis for MS), leading 822 points to 730. Shelley Olds (TIBCO) moved up into third place thanks to her overall victory in the Nature Valley Grand Prix.

Mancebo (5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda) held onto a generous lead in the individual standings. With 674 points, he leads Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) by 254 points, despite skipping the Nature Valley Grand Prix. After winning at the opening event in Redlands, Mancebo finished on the podium in the Joe Martin Stage Race and Tour of the Gila, and placed seventh in the Philly Classic. Mancebo and his 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda team contested Canada's Tour de Beauce instead of the Nature Valley Grand Prix, which ran concurrently.

Third overall in the men's individual rankings is Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home), who won all three of the criterium stages at the Nature Valley Grand Prix.

Thanks to an overall victory by Mike Friedman in Minnesota, Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies took over the top team classification spot from 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda. Team Optum placed three riders in the top five of the general classification last week and has opened up a 538-point lead with two men's races remaining on the calendar, the Cascade Classic and Tour of Elk Grove.

Team TIBCO-To the Top extended its lead in the women's team standings, while Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies moved ahead of NOW and Novartis for MS in the rankings.

Brief NRC standings after Nature Valley Grand Prix (full standings)

Men's Individual Standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco Mancebo (5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda)674pts
2Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)420
3Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)336
4Joseph Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)328
4Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)328

Women's Individual Standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO-To the Top)822pts
2Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)730
3Shelley Olds (TIBCO-To the Top)688
4Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)648
5Mara Abbott (Exergy TWENTY16)490

Men's Team Standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1506pts
25-Hour Energy p/b Kenda968
3Jamis Hagens Berman966
4UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling628
5Hincapie Sportswear Development Team598

Women's Team Standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1TIBCO/ To the Top1918pts
2Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1566
2NOW and Novartis for MS1182
4Exergy TWENTY16778
5Specialized-lululemon738