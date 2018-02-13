Majka denies links to Altopack investigation

Image 1 of 5 Rafa Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Rafał Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Rafa Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Rafal Majka talks about his 2018 goals (Image credit: BORA - hansgrohe / VeloImages) Image 5 of 5 Rafal Majka celebrates his Vuelta a España stage victory. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Polish rider Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) hit back against media reports linking him to an Italian investigation in Lucca surrounding the Altopack team and the death of 21-year-old Linas Rumsas.

Following Rumsas' death, police charged six people, including Altopack owner Luca Franceschi and directeur sportif Elso Frediani, with supplying prohibited substances to riders. It is alleged that the team targeted promising young riders and then encouraged them to dope.

Majka is reported to have been coached by Frediani as a young rider. He rode with the Petroli Firenze squad where Frediani was a directeur sportif for several seasons before joining Saxo Bank in 2011. Majka vigorously denied ever being a member of the Altopack team or having any involvement with the case.

"Referring to the media reports and various publications in which the word 'doping' appears close to my name, I declare that I do not agree to such slanders as it may expose me to the loss of trust of my friends, fans and directly affect my good name," Majka wrote on his Facebook page.

"The thoughtless duplications of this type of false information may ruin my image as an athlete and it is a direct attack on my past successes, which I have achieved only by hard work, sacrifices and frequent separation from my family.

"I am proud to represent my cycling team and my country at international events and I cannot allow my name to be combined with any unfair activities which I have nothing to do with. I have never been a member of the Altopack team in respect of which anti-doping rule violation is pending now."