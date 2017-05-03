Linas Rumsas dies aged 21

Linas Rumsas (Image credit: Team Altopack-Eppela)

The cycling world suffered another tragedy on Tuesday as Linas Rumsas, the 21-year-old son of former Tour de France podium finisher Raimondas Rumsas, died after suddenly falling ill at his home in Italy.

The Lithuanian Cycling Federation confirmed the death of the former junior national road race champion, who raced with the Italian Altopack-Eppela team, and harboured ambitions of following in his father's footsteps by turning pro. This year he was third in the Poggi all Cavalla race and fifth in Terranuova Bracciolini.

According to the Federation, Rumsas lost consciousness at around 10:30 and was rushed to hospital in an ambulance but was pronounced dead two hours later.

"Your smile lit up even the darkest of days," read a message on the the Altopack-Eppela team's social media accounts on Tuesday. "We will always love you in silence and we will never forget you."

Rumsas' passing is the latest in a tragic string of deaths among active riders. Michele Scarponi died a week and a half ago after being hit by a van on a training ride, while the young American Chad Young died from injuries suffered after a high-speed crash at the Tour of the Gila. On Tuesday it was also reported that former Namibian national champion and former member of the UCI World Cycling Centre Africa, Raul Costa Seibeb, died in a motor traffic accident.