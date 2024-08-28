Maggie Coles-Lyster remains on top tier through 2026 at Human Powered Health

Canadian track and road rider to boost sprint power in stage racing and Classics for Women's WorldTour team

Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 11/08/2024 - Paris 2024 Olympic Games - Track Cycling - National Velodrome, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France - Womenâ€™s Omnium, Scratch Race 1/4 - Maggie Coles-Lyster (Canada)
Maggie Coles-Lyster (Canada) in the Scratch race of the Omnium at the Paris Olympic Games (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Canadian multi-discipline rider Maggie Coles-Lyster signed a two-year contract to compete with Human Powered Health, changing from the red kits of Roland to the orange and purple colours of the US-based women’s WorldTour squad for 2025-2026. Human Powered Health made the announcement Wednesday, their first new contract for next season.

The all-rounder from British Columbia competed on the track at the Paris Olympic Games this summer, but still packed in 30 days of the road, which included two podiums at Thüringen Ladies Tour, a stage top 10 at the Tour de France Femmes, fifth at Ronde de Mouscron, fifth on a stage at UAE Tour and 10th at Gent-Wevelgem. 

