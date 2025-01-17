Mads Pedersen to skip 2025 Tour de France with Jonathan Milan set to debut and lead Lidl-Trek's sprint ambitions

'For me, he's one of, if not, the best sprinter in the world, of course, he should go to the Tour' says former World Champion of Italian sprint star

Mads Pedersen will ride the Giro and Vuelta in 2025 as Jonathan Milan heads to his first Tour de France
Mads Pedersen will ride the Giro and Vuelta in 2025 as Jonathan Milan heads to his first Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mads Pedersen will not ride the Tour de France in 2025 as he heads to the Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España instead. Jonathan Milan is now set to lead Lidl-Trek's sprint ambitions in July.

There was talk that the pair could head to the Tour together, with Pedersen to lead out Milan after they paired up perfectly on the Lidl-Deutschland Tour in 2024, however, Lidl-Trek have opted to split their powers between the three Grand Tours in search of a sweep of the points jerseys. 

