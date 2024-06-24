Mads Pedersen and Giulio Ciccone spearhead Lidl-Trek roster for Tour de France

By
published

Former World Champion to chase a stage win at the Tour for third year in a row

Mads Pedersen and Giulio Ciccone at the Critérium du Dauphiné
Mads Pedersen and Giulio Ciccone at the Critérium du Dauphiné (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) will once again be the focus for Lidl-Trek at the Tour de France as the Dane eyes a stage win for the third year in succession. 

The former World Champion was the headline name announced on the American squad’s injury and illness-affected roster, with a support squad built around delivering him either in sprint finishes or the breakaway. 

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.