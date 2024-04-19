'I feel reborn' - Giulio Ciccone returns at Romandie after saddle sore surgery

By Barry Ryan
published

Italian to ride Tour de France and Vuelta a España after late start to 2024 season

Giulio Ciccone
Giulio Ciccone (Image credit: Getty Images)

Giulio Ciccone will make a belated start to his 2024 season at the Tour de Romandie next week after surgery on a saddle sore ruined the opening months of his campaign.

The Italian has already been ruled out of the Giro d’Italia, which had been his initial target for 2024, but his Lidl-Trek team has indicated that he will now ride both the Tour de France and Vuelta a España.

Barry Ryan
Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.