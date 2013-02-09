Madrid laboratory accreditation reinstated
Lab returns after suspension
The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has reinstated the accreditation for the Madrid based laboratory, with the three-month suspension that was handed down in December, ending early.
The lab was suspended for three months after an athlete - which Spanish newspaper AS claimed - was wrongly reported to have "tested positive" in a mix-up of urine samples last August.
Howeve,r on Friday WADA announced that the suspension had been lifted, issuing a press release that stated the lab was able to resume testing as of February 8.
