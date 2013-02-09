Madrid laboratory accreditation reinstated

John Fahey (right) with former WADA President Dick Pound (Image credit: AFP)

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has reinstated the accreditation for the Madrid based laboratory, with the three-month suspension that was handed down in December, ending early.

The lab was suspended for three months after an athlete - which Spanish newspaper AS claimed - was wrongly reported to have "tested positive" in a mix-up of urine samples last August.





Howeve,r on Friday WADA announced that the suspension had been lifted, issuing a press release that stated the lab was able to resume testing as of February 8.