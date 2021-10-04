Luke Rowe bites back after being blamed for Mads Pedersen crash at Paris-Roubaix

Luke Rowe (Ineos Grenadiers) has hit back after being blamed for the crash that brought down Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) at Paris-Roubaix, describing those who felt he was at fault as "nuts".

In a remarkable video posted on his social media feed, the Welshman finished by telling anyone who sent him an accusatory message to "go fuck yourself".

Rowe, who had been in the early breakaway, was drifting back when he was caught by a group of favourites including Pedersen in the Forest of Arenberg with just over 90km remaining.

Riding slowly on the right-hand side of the cobbled sector with a clear mechanical issue, he suddenly moved into the middle of the road and into the path of the group. Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) nipped around him but Pedersen went straight into the back of him and crashed out of the race.

"I’ve been bombarded with messages about causing a crash on Mads Pedersen in the Forest of Arenberg... you’re nuts, you are nuts," Rowe said in his video.

"If you’re one of them who sent me a message, you are nuts."

Rowe confirmed he had suffered a front wheel puncture in the Arenberg Forest, which left him with no control over his bike. Clearly angered by insinuations that he would actively cause a crash in that way, he sought to set the record straight.

"I had front wheel puncture, I had no control of the bike. If you sent me a message, try riding a fucking bike through the Forest of Arenberg with a front wheel puncture," he said.

"I was trying to stay to the right, then my front started wheel started to go, I swung to the left and Mads hit me at 40 kph, so if you're one of them who sent me a message, I’m going to try and say it as politely as I can: go fuck yourself. Cheers."

Rowe finished the race in 67th place, 20 minutes down on the winner Sonny Colbrelli.