The faces of a muddy Paris-Roubaix - Gallery

Image 1 of 38 Sonny Colbrelli absorbing the moment (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 38 Stefan Bissegger's bright pink EF-Nippo kit is barely visible (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 38 Gianni Moscon (Ineos Grenadiers) makes what seemed to be the winning move (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 38 Nils Eekhoff (Team DSM) covered in mud (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 38 That's Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) behind the mud mask (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 38 The podium placers of Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious), Florian Vermeersch (Lotto Soudal) and Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix), before the oder was decided (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 38 Colbrelli leading the way (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 38 Colbrelli comes through the middle to capture the win, celebrating while a worn Van der Poel bows his head in disappointment (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 38 A wave of emotion hits Sonny Colbrelli (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 38 Sonny Colbrelli (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 38 Colbrelli laughing, crying or perhaps both at the same time (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 38 The grass of Roubaix welcomed many exhausted riders on Sunday, but none before Colbrelli (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 38 Florian Vermeersch (Lotto Soudal) ... so close. (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 38 Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix): "Even though it was my first edition I feel it’s one for the history books and never to forget." (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 38 Sonny Colbrelli gets a hug from Heinrich Haussler who – racing in his 14th Paris-Roubaix – made it into the top ten (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 38 Teammates Haussler and Colbrelli (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 38 Stan Dewulf (AG2R Citroën) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 38 Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 38 Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) clears the mud from his eyes (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 20 of 38 Wout van Aert, who finished seventh, took his glasses off during the race: "That might have been the wrong choice." (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 38 Greg van Avermaet has raced Paris-Roubaix 11 times and won it once but this was his first wet one (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 22 of 38 Greg van Avermaet ended up finishing 32nd (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 38 Zdenek Stybar (Deceuninck-Quickstep) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 24 of 38 Max Walscheid collapsed on the infield, having survived more than one crash (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 25 of 38 Zdenek Stybar (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and John Degenkolb (Lotto Soudal) found a reason to smile (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 26 of 38 Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) after finishing 25th (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 27 of 38 Christophe Laporte (Cofidis) made it to the finish despite having mechanical problems, at some stages of the race using his foot on the rear wheel to brake (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 28 of 38 Blood dripping from Max Walscheid's elbow, with the Qhubeka Nexthash rider finishing 12th despite the damage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 29 of 38 Max Walscheid's hand (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 30 of 38 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Movistar) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 31 of 38 Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 32 of 38 Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) seemed upbeat after making it over the line in 34th place (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 33 of 38 A memorable race to retire on for Michal Golas (Ineos) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 34 of 38 Laugh about (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 35 of 38 And reflect on. (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 36 of 38 The podium with Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) first, Florian Vermeersch (Lotto Soudal) in second and Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) in third (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 38 Sonny Colbrelli overcome with emotion on the podium (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 38 of 38 A day to remember for just more than Sonny Colbrelli (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Paris-Roubaix is no normal race, with the titles of 'Queen of the Classics' and 'Hell of the North' only worthy of one with the toughest of reputations. Even by those standards, this was no normal Sunday in hell.

A coating of mud soon made the usually multicoloured mass of riders a uniform brown, the decisive moves came early while both the smooth roads and challenging cobbles were at times as slippery as skating rinks and home to crash after crash.

Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) emerged through all this, in his first Paris-Roubaix, as the victor. The 31-year-old made it into the right move and then, when in it, stuck to the wheel of a master of muddy conditions, world cyclo-cross champion Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix).

As a result, Colbrelli rode into the hallowed Roubaix velodrome in a group of three, at that stage almost guaranteed a podium spot alongside Van der Poel and Florian Vermeersch (Lotto Soudal). Through the mud and cobbles, the sprinter Colbrelli had now moved into the territory that played to his strengths as the trio vied for the top step, although there was no telling what could happen in a dash for the line after the arduous 258 kilometres the trio of race debutants had experienced in hellish conditions.

The youngest went first, with 22-year-old Vermeersch launching from behind with a half a lap to go and surging ahead. Colbrelli and Van der Poel were closing on the right, the trio lined up beside each other as they charged through the final metres and then the experienced Italian managed to hit the front just when he needed to.

There was no mistaking the depth of Colbrelli’s emotion at capturing the victory. Excitedly leaping off his bike and holding it into the air and then crashing to the ground with exhaustion-filled, yet joyful, sobs as the gravity of the moment washed over him. Colbrelli, after all, had just taken the biggest win of his career in a dramatic edition of the Paris-Roubaix that will be long remembered.

