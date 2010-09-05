Luis León Sánchez signs with Rabobank

Image 1 of 2 Luis León Sánchez (Caisse d'Epargne) out-sprints Alexander Vinokourov (Astana) and Carlos Sastre (Cervelo) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 2 Luis León Sánchez (Caisse d'Epargne) dons the Basque hat awarded to the winner of the Clasica San Sebastian. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Luis León Sánchez announced today that he has signed a two year contract with Rabobank. The 26-year-old Spaniard has spent the previous four seasons with Caisse d'Epargne, but has opted to not continue with the Spanish ProTour squad. Movistar, a major telephone brand owned by Telefonica, will replace Caisse d'Epargne in 2011 as title sponsor of Usebio Unzue's team.

"I make public the fact that I came to an agreement for two seasons with the team Rabobank," said Sánchez. "I am very happy and motivated to start a new stage in my sporting career. I also want to thank Team Rabobank for their interest as well as for trusting me."

Sanchez turned professional in 2004 with the Liberty Seguros squad and continued with the team through 2006, in which it was known as Astana-Würth. Sanchez moved to his current team, Caisse d'Epargne, in 2007.

Sanchez has six victories this season, including Clasica San Sebastian, the Spanish time trial championship (the second of his career), stage wins at the Tour Down Under, Volta ao Algarve and Circuit de la Sarthe, plus the general classification at Circuit de la Sarthe.

Sanchez has also finished second this season in stage 9 of the Tour de France as well as notching second overall at the Tour Down Under, Volta ao Algarve and Paris-Nice. Sanchez finished 11th overall at the Tour de France, the best general classification placing of his career at the French Grand Tour.

Sanchez is competing in the Vuelta a España and is currently in 19th overall after nine stages.