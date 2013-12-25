Luis Léon Sánchez signs with Caja Rural

Image 1 of 4 Luis Leon Sanchez (Blanco) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Ion Izagirre, Jesus Herrada and Luis Leon Sanchez made up the podium (Image credit: Real Federación Española de Ciclismo) Image 3 of 4 2012 San Sebastian champion Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 The final Tour of Belgium podium: Luis Leon Sanchez, Tony Martin and Philippe Gilbert (Image credit: Photopress.be)

Luis Léon Sanchez has signed with Caja Rural-Seguros RGA. The 30-year-old Spaniard and the Pro Continental team agreed upon a contract for one year. Sanchez is the 20th and last rider for the Spanish team. According to Biciciclismo.com the deal was signed on Tuesday. The official presentation will be held on Monday.

Sánchez turned pro in 2004 with Liberty Seguros. After one year with Astana he moved to Caisse d'Epargne before signing with Rabobank in 2011. After winning Tour de France stages for the Dutch team in 2011 and 2012 and the Clasíca San Sebastian in 2012, he was offered a contract for three years. Sanchez was however bought out of this contract for 2014 and 2015 because of links to several doping-related news stories in the past.

The Murcian rider has won four Tour de France stages, the Clasíca San Sebastián on two occasions and the overall classifications of the Tour Down Under (2005) and Paris-Nice (2009) among others.

Next to Sánchez the team from Navarra signed Angél Madrazo from Movistar, Pello Bilboa from Euskaltel, Davide Vigáno from Lampre-Merida, Colombian Heiner Parra and the Spaniards Luís Mas, Fernando Grijalba, Antonio Molina and Ruben Martinez.

The team netted seven victories in 2013. Winners Amets Txurruk, Francesco Lasca and Rubén Fernandez stay with the team as do David Arroyo, Javier Aramendía, Antonio Piedra, Marcos García, Omar Fraile, Ramón Domene, Fabricio Ferrari, Karol Domagalski and Ivan Velasco.