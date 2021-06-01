Lucinda Brand signs two-year contract extension at Trek-Segafredo

Lucinda Brand has signed a two-year contract with Trek-Segafredo that will tie her to the team until the end of the 2023 season. The 31-year-old recently won two stages and the overall in the Internationale Lotto Thüringen Ladies Tour.

Brand joined Trek-Segafredo at the start of the 2020 campaign but suffered a disappointing first season on the team. She rallied over the winter, winning the UCI Cyclo-cross World title and the World Cup before switching back to the road.

“I’m super excited and happy that the team believes so much in me that I can renew my contract for so long," Brand said in a statement released by her team on Tuesday morning.

"Especially on the road, before this spring I hadn’t had the best year so it’s always really nice when the team shows their trust in you to renew even before top results come. It’s really nice that they value my addition to the team, and I’m also really looking forward to continuing our way of working and making some great results for the team.

"I definitely hope to bring in some more victories and I’m really looking forward to the Giro, because I’ve never raced the Giro before in the position we have; with a clear leader but also with myself as a very strong climber also. The new role is very exciting for me, being so long in cycling and still being able to find something that excites me is fantastic.”



A dependable team player and a versatile attacking option over a number of terrains, Brand has risen to the challenge this year on the road and will no doubt have plenty of opportunities over the coming weeks and months with the Giro Donne, Tour de Suisse and the inaugural women's Paris-Roubaix all on her provisional race plan for the next few months.

“I’m super, super happy that Lucinda decided to re-sign for another couple of years," said Trek-Segafredo Sport Director Ina-Yoko Teutenberg.

"Her first year with the team didn’t go the way she wanted it to go, of course that wasn’t made easy with the pandemic. I’m glad that after the amazing winter she had she was able to settle into the normal routine we had planned for her and return to racing at the top level.

"Her value as a leader herself, and to be such a good road captain and inspiration for the other women makes her a big asset to the team. It’s great that we found an early agreement to renew her contract.”