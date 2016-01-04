Riders show off their new team kits for 2016 - Gallery

Image 1 of 33 Mikel Landa (Team Sky) (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 2 of 33 Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Etixx - Quick-Step/Tim De Waele) Image 3 of 33 Ryder Hesjedal (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 4 of 33 Louis Meintjes (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 33 Kiel Reijnen (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 6 of 33 Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 7 of 33 Richie Porte (BMC Racing) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 33 New signing Eros Capecchi (Astana) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 9 of 33 New signing Gatis Smukulis (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 10 of 33 Floris Gerts (BMC Racing) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 33 Bob Jungels in Etixx-QuickStep team kit (Image credit: Etixx - Quick-Step/ Tim de Waele) Image 12 of 33 Dan Martin in Etixx-QuickStep team kit (Image credit: Etixx - Quick-Step/ Tim de Waele) Image 13 of 33 Davide Martinelli (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Etixx - Quick-Step/Tim De Waele) Image 14 of 33 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Etixx - Quick-Step/Tim De Waele) Image 15 of 33 Yukiya Arashiro (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 33 Matej Mohoric (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 33 Simone Petilli (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 33 Edward Ravasi (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 33 Federico Zurlo (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 33 Jurgen Van den Broeck shows off his new colours having left Lotto Soudal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 33 Rein Taaramäe (Team Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 33 Michał Gołaś (Team Sky) (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 23 of 33 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Team Sky) (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 24 of 33 Michał Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 25 of 33 Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 26 of 33 Alex Peters (Team Sky) (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 27 of 33 Danny van Poppel (Team Sky) (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 28 of 33 Adam Blythe (Image credit: Tinkoff Team) Image 29 of 33 Michael Gogl (Image credit: Tinkoff Team) Image 30 of 33 Yury Trofimov (Tinkoff) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 31 of 33 Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 32 of 33 Carlos Betancur (Movistar Team) (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 33 of 33 Daniel Moreno with the 2016 bike (Image credit: Movistar Team)

As we dive headlong into the 2016 season, pictures of riders in their new kits have been appearing left, right and centre. Riders such as Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky), Dan Martin (Etixx-QuickStep), Richie Porte (BMC) and Ryder Hesjedal (Trek-Segafredo) have all been showing off their new team colours.

Although many of them have been signed with their team for many months and have even been training with their new teams, a quirk of cycling contracts mean that it is only after January 1 that riders switching teams are able to wear their new kits.

Not all are available yet but Cyclingnews has put together a gallery of riders wearing the kits of their new teams for the first time, including riders from Etixx-QuickStep, BMC, Team Sky, Tinkoff, Katusha, Lampre-Merida, Trek-Segafredo and more.