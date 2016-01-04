Trending

Riders show off their new team kits for 2016 - Gallery

Porte, Kittel, Dan Martin, Kwiatkowski, Meintjes and more

Image 1 of 33

Mikel Landa (Team Sky)

Mikel Landa (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Team Sky)
Image 2 of 33

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep)

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Etixx - Quick-Step/Tim De Waele)
Image 3 of 33

Ryder Hesjedal (Trek-Segafredo)

Ryder Hesjedal (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Trek-Segafredo)
Image 4 of 33

Louis Meintjes (Lampre - Merida)

Louis Meintjes (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 33

Kiel Reijnen (Trek-Segafredo)

Kiel Reijnen (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Trek-Segafredo)
Image 6 of 33

Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo)

Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Trek-Segafredo)
Image 7 of 33

Richie Porte (BMC Racing)

Richie Porte (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 33

New signing Eros Capecchi (Astana)

New signing Eros Capecchi (Astana)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 9 of 33

New signing Gatis Smukulis

New signing Gatis Smukulis
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 10 of 33

Floris Gerts (BMC Racing)

Floris Gerts (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 33

Bob Jungels in Etixx-QuickStep team kit

Bob Jungels in Etixx-QuickStep team kit
(Image credit: Etixx - Quick-Step/ Tim de Waele)
Image 12 of 33

Dan Martin in Etixx-QuickStep team kit

Dan Martin in Etixx-QuickStep team kit
(Image credit: Etixx - Quick-Step/ Tim de Waele)
Image 13 of 33

Davide Martinelli (Etixx-QuickStep)

Davide Martinelli (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Etixx - Quick-Step/Tim De Waele)
Image 14 of 33

Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Etixx-QuickStep)

Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Etixx - Quick-Step/Tim De Waele)
Image 15 of 33

Yukiya Arashiro (Lampre - Merida)

Yukiya Arashiro (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 33

Matej Mohoric (Lampre - Merida)

Matej Mohoric (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 33

Simone Petilli (Lampre - Merida)

Simone Petilli (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 33

Edward Ravasi (Lampre - Merida)

Edward Ravasi (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 33

Federico Zurlo (Lampre - Merida)

Federico Zurlo (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 33

Jurgen Van den Broeck shows off his new colours having left Lotto Soudal

Jurgen Van den Broeck shows off his new colours having left Lotto Soudal
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 33

Rein Taaramäe (Team Katusha)

Rein Taaramäe (Team Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 33

Michał Gołaś (Team Sky)

Michał Gołaś (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Team Sky)
Image 23 of 33

Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Team Sky)

Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Team Sky)
Image 24 of 33

Michał Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)

Michał Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Team Sky)
Image 25 of 33

Gianni Moscon (Team Sky)

Gianni Moscon (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Team Sky)
Image 26 of 33

Alex Peters (Team Sky)

Alex Peters (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Team Sky)
Image 27 of 33

Danny van Poppel (Team Sky)

Danny van Poppel (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Team Sky)
Image 28 of 33

Adam Blythe

Adam Blythe
(Image credit: Tinkoff Team)
Image 29 of 33

Michael Gogl

Michael Gogl
(Image credit: Tinkoff Team)
Image 30 of 33

Yury Trofimov (Tinkoff)

Yury Trofimov (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 31 of 33

Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo)

Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Trek-Segafredo)
Image 32 of 33

Carlos Betancur (Movistar Team)

Carlos Betancur (Movistar Team)
(Image credit: Movistar Team)
Image 33 of 33

Daniel Moreno with the 2016 bike

Daniel Moreno with the 2016 bike
(Image credit: Movistar Team)

As we dive headlong into the 2016 season, pictures of riders in their new kits have been appearing left, right and centre. Riders such as Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky), Dan Martin (Etixx-QuickStep), Richie Porte (BMC) and Ryder Hesjedal (Trek-Segafredo) have all been showing off their new team colours.

Although many of them have been signed with their team for many months and have even been training with their new teams, a quirk of cycling contracts mean that it is only after January 1 that riders switching teams are able to wear their new kits.

Not all are available yet but Cyclingnews has put together a gallery of riders wearing the kits of their new teams for the first time, including riders from Etixx-QuickStep, BMC, Team Sky, Tinkoff, Katusha, Lampre-Merida, Trek-Segafredo and more.