Belisol as co-sponsor to Lotto-Ridley

Andrei Greipel took the bronze medal (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

New team Lotto-Ridley has found a new co-sponsor, with Belisol stepping in to sponsor the men's WorldTour team in 2012, according to reports in the Belgian media.

Lotto-Ridley is newly formed after Lotto split from Omega Pharma. The team will feature such riders as Andre Greipel, Jürgen Roelandts and newcomer Mehdi Sohrabi.

Belisol is a Belgian company which manufactures windows and doors and is the current sponsor of Sint-Truiden football club; it has also sponsored the Lotto womens' team.

Lotto-Ridley describes itself as a Belgian team with foreign riders. “Our project will remain Belgian,” sports director Marc Sergeant told Sportwereld. “But if you want to count in the World Tour, you also need foreigners. It's that simple at the top of the game.”