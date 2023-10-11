Lotte Kopecky: 'I realise this could have been the best year of my career'

Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) has been crowned as Belgium’s best women’s cyclist for the fourth year running, adding another trophy to her illustrious haul from 2023 at the Kristallen Fiets [Crystal Bike – Ed.] awards in Krusiem.

The Belgian superstar was prolific throughout the road season, claiming wins at the World Championships road race, The Tour of Flanders, Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and taking the opening stage win, green jersey and second overall at the Tour de France Femmes.

Her effect on Belgium’s cycling scene since her monumental rise to the top has been tremendous, leading the nation to two other world titles on the track alongside her road dominance in 2023, and having a notable impact on the rise of junior women registering for a licence at the Cycling Vlaanderen Federation.

“I don't know if it's ever going to get better,” Kopecky said to VTM Nieuws and Het Laatste Nieuws, organisers of the event. “I realize very well that this could have been the best year of my career. It will be very difficult to top this.”

Kopecky had close to 40 race days on the road this season and finished outside the top 10 on just six occasions. That consistency is a testament to her unmatched versatility as a rider and how any time she takes to the startline, she should be considered a favourite.

The World Championships was unsurprisingly the standout performance for Kopecky herself, taking an incredible solo win in Glasgow and confirming her status as the heavy favourite, all the while standing up to incredible pressure and a super-strong Dutch team.

“The World Championship is my highlight,” said Kopecky. “It stands head and shoulders above the rest. A World Championships title is what you dream about as a rider for your entire career.”

Kopecky narrowly missed out on the world title in 2022 after Annemiek van Vleuten stole a march in the final kilometre, but came good in 2023 to capture the rainbow jersey and cap off a fantastic year with SD Worx dominating much of the calendar through the Belgian and Tour de France Femmes winner Demi Vollering.

Not all goals were achieved in her career-best year, however, as Paris-Roubaix did elude Kopecky after the day’s early breakaway managed to stay up the road following a crash for the favourites and a huge amount of work being done by eventual winner Alison Jackson.

The Queen of the Classics has already been stated by the 27-year-old as the big target for 2024 alongside an Olympic Gold Medal in Paris, with the preparations already starting now.

“Paris-Roubaix is still on my list. I have something to make up for there,” said Kopecky. “The Olympic Games in Paris are also a big goal. That may be the biggest difference from last year: my goals will come later in the season.

“I have to mentally prepare myself for the fact that not only might I win less, but also that I might win later.”

Kopecky will go into 2024 with the rainbow jersey will be on her back for most of the season, if she isn’t trading it in for a race leader’s jersey. Winner of the men’s Crystal Bike and former World Champion himself, Remco Evenepoel, urged Kopecky to enjoy her time in the World Champion’s bands.

“Lotte was already great in 2022 and this year she has completely blossomed. She really is the best woman in the pack,” said Evenepoel. “That's why she can wear that beautiful, well-deserved rainbow jersey. I would like to advise her: enjoy it to the fullest, because it will be over faster than you think.”