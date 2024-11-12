Lotte Kopecky headlines Gent Six as De Vylder and Ghys aim for record third win in a row

Benjamin Thomas, Yoeri Havik, Fabio Van den Bossche, Roger Kluge also taking on event, which runs November 12-17

Robbe Ghys and Lindsay De Vylder are the reigning Gent Six champions
Robbe Ghys and Lindsay De Vylder are the reigning Gent Six champions (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2024 edition of the famous track event, the Gent Six, kicks off this week, with world road champion Lotte Kopecky and two-time reigning Gent Six champions Lindsay De Vylder and Robbe Ghys headlining at 't Kuipke Velodrome.

The six-day event runs from Tuesday, November 12 to Sunday, November 17 as De Vylder and Ghys aim to be the first rider pairing to win three years in succession. Ghys, meanwhile, has won every edition since 2019 and so is going for a fifth personal victory.

