Lorena Wiebes finally takes Tour de France Femmes green jersey home after three years with bad luck

Élise Chabbey wears polka dot jersey from start to finish, Nienke Vinke wins white jersey as special classifications wrap up in Châtel

The special classification jerseys at the Tour de France Femmes
The special classification jerseys winners at the Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

The wearers of the Tour de France Femmes special classification jerseys – Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) in green, Élise Chabbey (FDJ-Suez) in polka-dots, and Nienke Vinke (Picnic PostNL) in white – did not see a serious challenge to their leads in the respective classifications on the stage 9 finale in Châtel.

They each celebrated as the respective winners and were able to take their jerseys home after the stage, which, for Wiebes in particular, meant there was a feeling of relief after three unsuccessful attempts to win the points classification green jersey.

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

