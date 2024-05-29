Long-awaited return to racing for Thomas Gloag now only likely after Tour de France

Promising British rider Thomas Gloag will only be back racing at some point after the Tour de France, Wielerflits reports, as the Visma-Lease A Bike rider continues to train following an accident last August.

A few months after Gloag made his Grand Tour debut by helping then-team leader Primož Roglič take a memorable victory in the 2023 Giro d’Italia, the 22-year-old Londoner suffered a knee injury when he was struck by a car while training during the summer.

Following an operation, Gloag then began on the long comeback road and is now in full training, but further delays are now reportedly expected.

The initial idea, according to the Dutch website, had been a return in the Tour de Suisse, but this plan has been shelved.



This was partly due to the number of injured riders in the team which has led to numerous changes in schedule, as well as a dearth of other races beyond the Tour on Visma-Lease A Bike’s calendar for July.



Not least among them are the ongoing questions surrounding the race program for Jonas Vingegaard and Wout van Aert.

According to Wielerflits, Gloag is progressing well and has made a return to full training. The key question is when, having last raced in the Clásica San Sebastián, Gloag once more pins a number on his back again.