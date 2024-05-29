Long-awaited return to racing for Thomas Gloag now only likely after Tour de France

Talented young Visma-Lease A Bike racer hit by car and injured knee in August 2023

Thomas Gloag
Thomas Gloag (Image credit: Getty Images)

Promising British rider Thomas Gloag will only be back racing at some point after the Tour de France, Wielerflits reports, as the Visma-Lease A Bike rider continues to train following an accident last August.

A few months after Gloag made his Grand Tour debut by helping then-team leader Primož Roglič take a memorable victory in the 2023 Giro d’Italia, the 22-year-old Londoner suffered a knee injury when he was struck by a car while training during the summer.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.