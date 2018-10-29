London Six Day – Gallery

Image 1 of 19 A smooth changeover for the Czech Republic's Daniel Babor and Ludek Lichnovsky at the 2018 London Six Day (Image credit: Kate McShane/Getty Images) Image 2 of 19 Kirsten Wild of the Netherlands in action in the women's 20km points race on day four of the 2018 London Six Day (Image credit: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) Image 3 of 19 Rebecca Raybold of Great Britain in action in the women's 20km points race on day four of the 2018 London Six Day (Image credit: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) Image 4 of 19 Shane Perkins, representing Russia, celebrates winning the men's keirin on day four of the 2018 London Six Day (Image credit: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) Image 5 of 19 Nick Stopler of the Netherlands competes in the points race during day three of the 2018 London Six Day (Image credit: Linnea Rheborg/Getty Images) Image 6 of 19 Otto Vergaerd (Image credit: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) Image 7 of 19 Austria's Andreas Graf on the attack at the 2018 London Six Day (Image credit: Kate McShane/Getty Images) Image 8 of 19 Melvin Van Zijl and Nick Stopler of the Netherlands compete during the Madison on day two of the 2018 London Six Day (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 19 Action from the velodrome during the 2018 London Six Day (Image credit: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) Image 10 of 19 Bradley Wiggins was on hand to commentate at the London Six Day (Image credit: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) Image 11 of 19 Women racing at the London Six Day (Image credit: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) Image 12 of 19 World champion Kirsten Wild fends off Georgia Baker (Image credit: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) Image 13 of 19 Chris Latham (Image credit: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) Image 14 of 19 Max Levy (Image credit: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) Image 15 of 19 Andy Tennant (Image credit: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) Image 16 of 19 Alex Spratt (Image credit: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) Image 17 of 19 Max Levy waves to the crowd (Image credit: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) Image 18 of 19 Chris Latham (Image credit: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) Image 19 of 19 Great Britain's Andy Tennant enjoys the home support at the 2018 London Six Day (Image credit: Kate McShane/Getty Images)

The Netherlands' Wim Stroetinga and Yoeri Havik took the overall victory at the London Six Day on Sunday, overturning overnight leaders Chris Latham and Andy Tennant of Great Britain, who slipped to fourth in the final standings.

It took the Dutch duo until the final event of the six-day meeting – the Madison chase – to top the standings, proving victorious over Australia's Kell O'Brien and Leigh Howard, and German pair Theo Reinhardt and Roger Kluge in third.

In the women's overall standings, Georgia Baker led home an Australian 1-2-3, beating Ashlee Ankudinoff and Kristina Clonan, while Britain's Emily Nelson was the best of the rest in fourth place.

Germany's Max Levy topped the sprinters' classification, ahead of compatriot Robert Förstemann and Australia's Shane Perkins, with the latter now representing Russia in competition.

Click or swipe through our selection of images of the action and personalities involved in this year's London Six Day.