London Six Day – Gallery

Stroetinga and Havik take the title after thrilling finale
Image 1 of 19
Image 2 of 19
Image 3 of 19
Image 4 of 19
Image 5 of 19
Image 6 of 19
Image 7 of 19
Image 8 of 19
Image 9 of 19
Image 10 of 19
Image 11 of 19
Image 12 of 19
Image 13 of 19
Image 14 of 19
Image 15 of 19
Image 16 of 19
Image 17 of 19
Image 18 of 19
Image 19 of 19
The Netherlands' Wim Stroetinga and Yoeri Havik took the overall victory at the London Six Day on Sunday, overturning overnight leaders Chris Latham and Andy Tennant of Great Britain, who slipped to fourth in the final standings.
It took the Dutch duo until the final event of the six-day meeting – the Madison chase – to top the standings, proving victorious over Australia's Kell O'Brien and Leigh Howard, and German pair Theo Reinhardt and Roger Kluge in third.
In the women's overall standings, Georgia Baker led home an Australian 1-2-3, beating Ashlee Ankudinoff and Kristina Clonan, while Britain's Emily Nelson was the best of the rest in fourth place.
Germany's Max Levy topped the sprinters' classification, ahead of compatriot Robert Förstemann and Australia's Shane Perkins, with the latter now representing Russia in competition.
Click or swipe through our selection of images of the action and personalities involved in this year's London Six Day.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy