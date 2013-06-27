Image 1 of 5 The 2013 Tour de France map (Image credit: ASO) Image 2 of 5 Chris Froome (Sky Procycling) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Alberto Contador (Team Saxo-Tinkoff) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma / Quick Step) sprints his way into the gold medal in Glasgow (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 5 of 5 Another win, another salute. Peter Sagan (Cannondale) bests Rui Costa (Movistar) on the third stage of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Sirotti)

Cyclingnews transports you to Porto Vecchio, Corsica for the Tour de France Teams Presentation live Thursday evening.

The 198 riders taking part in this 100th Tour de France will be introduced one-by-one as the countdown begins in earnest to Saturday's Grand Départ. The Teams Presentation begins the festivities as Corsica hosts the Tour de France for the very first time. Taking place at the dramatically beautiful Port de Plaisance, the teams will take to the stage in front of the Port with the fans getting their first real look at those set to battle it out over the next three weeks and 3,403.5kms.

Cyclingnews' live coverage of the Tour de France Teams Presentation begins at 1830 CET.