Live coverage of the Tour de France Teams Presentation
Catch all the colour and commentary on Cyclingnews
Cyclingnews transports you to Porto Vecchio, Corsica for the Tour de France Teams Presentation live Thursday evening.
The 198 riders taking part in this 100th Tour de France will be introduced one-by-one as the countdown begins in earnest to Saturday's Grand Départ. The Teams Presentation begins the festivities as Corsica hosts the Tour de France for the very first time. Taking place at the dramatically beautiful Port de Plaisance, the teams will take to the stage in front of the Port with the fans getting their first real look at those set to battle it out over the next three weeks and 3,403.5kms.
Cyclingnews' live coverage of the Tour de France Teams Presentation begins at 1830 CET.
