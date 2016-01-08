Liv-Plantur show off 2016 kit in Berlin - Gallery

The UCI elite women's team Liv-Plantur showed off their 2016 kit, alongside the men's WorldTour team Giant-Alpecin, in a presentation in Berlin Thursday. The women's kit is similar to the previous season's with a black background that includes two white stripes down the centre with Liv and Plantur written across the chest in white and green.
Liv-Plantur showcased their 10-rider roster that includes Sabrina Stultiens, Floortje Mackaij, Lucy Garner, Molly Weaver, Carlee Taylor, Sara Mustonen, Riejanne Markus, Roxanne Slik, Leah Kirchmann and Kyara Stijns.
“I am very happy to renew my contract," said Mackaij who re-signed with the team for another four seasons. "I feel very good at the team, where I have the opportunity to grow. Signing for a longer period gives me a lot of confidence. I’ve become stronger. I am still young and so is the team, and I hope we can continue to grow further as a team, too. I hope to show strong results in races that are comparable to last season’s victory at Gent-Wevelgem, and I want to focus on that, as it feels great to compete for the victory in such races. We’ve made a plan with the team, which gives me the structure I need.”
The team also provided images of the riders in their new kit and two of their bikes: Giant Envie and Giant TCX cyclo-cross bike.
