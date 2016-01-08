Liv-Plantur show off 2016 kit in Berlin - Gallery

Image 1 of 24 Floortje Mackaij speaks on stage in Berlin (Image credit: CorVos / Team Giant-Alpecin) Image 2 of 24 Carlee Taylor - Team Liv-Plantur 2016 (Image credit: CorVos / Team Giant-Alpecin) Image 3 of 24 Leah Kirchmann - Team Liv-Plantur 2016 (Image credit: CorVos / Team Giant-Alpecin) Image 4 of 24 Molly Weaver - Team Liv-Plantur 2016 (Image credit: CorVos / Team Giant-Alpecin) Image 5 of 24 Molly Weaver - Team Liv-Plantur 2016 (Image credit: CorVos / Team Giant-Alpecin) Image 6 of 24 Riejanne Markus - Team Liv-Plantur 2016 (Image credit: CorVos / Team Giant-Alpecin) Image 7 of 24 Riejanne Markus - Team Liv-Plantur 2016 (Image credit: CorVos / Team Giant-Alpecin) Image 8 of 24 Rozanne Slik - Team Liv-Plantur 2016 (Image credit: CorVos / Team Giant-Alpecin) Image 9 of 24 Rozanne Slik - Team Liv-Plantur 2016 (Image credit: CorVos / Team Giant-Alpecin) Image 10 of 24 Sabrina Stultiens - Team Liv-Plantur 2016 (Image credit: CorVos / Team Giant-Alpecin) Image 11 of 24 Sabrina Stultiens - Team Liv-Plantur 2016 (Image credit: CorVos / Team Giant-Alpecin) Image 12 of 24 Sara Mustonen - Team Liv-Plantur 2016 (Image credit: CorVos / Team Giant-Alpecin) Image 13 of 24 Leah Kirchmann - Team Liv-Plantur 2016 (Image credit: CorVos / Team Giant-Alpecin) Image 14 of 24 Kyara Stijns - Team Liv-Plantur 2016 (Image credit: CorVos / Team Giant-Alpecin) Image 15 of 24 Carlee Taylor- Team Liv-Plantur 2016 (Image credit: CorVos / Team Giant-Alpecin) Image 16 of 24 Team Liv-Plantur 2016 presented in Berlin (Image credit: CorVos / Team Giant-Alpecin) Image 17 of 24 Floortje Mackaij - Team Liv-Plantur 2016 (Image credit: CorVos / Team Giant-Alpecin) Image 18 of 24 Floortje Machaij - Team Liv-Plantur 2016 (Image credit: CorVos / Team Giant-Alpecin) Image 19 of 24 Giant Envie - Team Liv-Plantur 2016 (Image credit: CorVos / Team Giant-Alpecin) Image 20 of 24 Giant TCX - Team Liv-Plantur 2016 (Image credit: CorVos / Team Giant-Alpecin) Image 21 of 24 Julia Soek - Team Liv-Plantur 2016 (Image credit: CorVos / Team Giant-Alpecin) Image 22 of 24 Julia Soek - Team Liv-Plantur 2016 (Image credit: CorVos / Team Giant-Alpecin) Image 23 of 24 Kyara Stijns - Team Liv-Plantur 2016 (Image credit: CorVos / Team Giant-Alpecin) Image 24 of 24 Sara Mustonen - Team Liv-Plantur 2016 (Image credit: CorVos / Team Giant-Alpecin)

The UCI elite women's team Liv-Plantur showed off their 2016 kit, alongside the men's WorldTour team Giant-Alpecin, in a presentation in Berlin Thursday. The women's kit is similar to the previous season's with a black background that includes two white stripes down the centre with Liv and Plantur written across the chest in white and green.

Liv-Plantur showcased their 10-rider roster that includes Sabrina Stultiens, Floortje Mackaij, Lucy Garner, Molly Weaver, Carlee Taylor, Sara Mustonen, Riejanne Markus, Roxanne Slik, Leah Kirchmann and Kyara Stijns.

“I am very happy to renew my contract," said Mackaij who re-signed with the team for another four seasons. "I feel very good at the team, where I have the opportunity to grow. Signing for a longer period gives me a lot of confidence. I’ve become stronger. I am still young and so is the team, and I hope we can continue to grow further as a team, too. I hope to show strong results in races that are comparable to last season’s victory at Gent-Wevelgem, and I want to focus on that, as it feels great to compete for the victory in such races. We’ve made a plan with the team, which gives me the structure I need.”

The team also provided images of the riders in their new kit and two of their bikes: Giant Envie and Giant TCX cyclo-cross bike.