Lifetime ban for Jackson ’Huntley’ Nash after USADA investigation

The United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) said on Wednesday that Jackson “Huntley” Nash, of Marietta had received a lifetime ban after an investigation revealed evidence of multiple anti-doping violations.

USADA said it started the investigation into the US cyclist after receiving information from a whistleblower in December of 2021.

“This is yet another case that demonstrates the power of investigations in the shared fight to protect sport and athletes’ rights,” USADA CEO Travis T. Tygart said in a statement. “As always, we will thoroughly investigate and act on evidence of doping violations, and greatly appreciate the assistance of those who come forward on behalf of clean sport.”

Nash has raced in the US through a number of years, competing in more than a dozen Pro/Cat 1 races through 2021, with his last major race in August of last year at the Spartanburg Criterium and his best result of the year a sixth at the Miami Prix Criterium Series Men Cat 1/2/3 division in April of 2021.

USADA said that Nash’s lifetime ineligibility would began on June 30, 2022. The anti-doping agency added that disqualification would apply to any results on or after December 15, 2021, which was the date evidence was collected of his possession of prohibited substances.

The agency said its investigation yielded evidence and testimony demonstrating that Nash had committed the anti-doping rule violations listed below: