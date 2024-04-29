Lidl-Trek create Giro d’Italia lead out train for Jonathan Milan as Juanpe Lopez targets mountain stages

By Stephen Farrand
published

Jasper Stuyven in eight-rider selection despite recent collarbone fracture

Jonathan Milan won a stage at Tirreno-Adriatico
Jonathan Milan won a stage at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lidl-Trek will target stage victories at the Giro d’Italia, with a lead out train built to help Jonathan Milan, while recent Tour of the Alps winner Juanpe Lopez hopes to win stages in the mountains.   

Tao Geoghegan Hart, Mattias Skjelmose, Quinn Simmons and Mads Pedersen are expected to be part of Lidl-Trek’s Tour de France line-up. Andrea Bagioli, Simone Consonni, Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier, Daan Hoole, Jasper Stuyven and Edward Theuns complete the eight-rider team for the Corsa Rosa.  

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.