Leth signs with WNT-Rotor for 2020

Former Danish road race champion Julie Leth will join German-registered women's team WNT-Rotor for the 2020 season, the team has announced.

Leth spent a year with Bigla Pro Cycling in 2019, winning the SwissEver GP Cham-Hagendorn in May and finishing sixth at the Brabantse Pijl in April. Before joining Bigla, Leth spent two seasons at the now defunct British team Wiggle High5.

The 27-year-old was Danish road race champion in 2011 and won the time trial national title in 2014. As well as racing on the road, where she specialises in one-day races, Leth is an accomplished track rider, defending her Madison title at the European Track Championships in Apeldoorn, in the Netherlands, earlier this month together with 2016 road race world champion Amalie Dideriksen.

"It's fantastic to be joining a professional environment and a place where I can evolve as a rider," Leth said in a press release. "The team see potential in me, so I can't wait to fit in with the team and start the year strong at the spring Classics and Track World Championships [in Berlin in February].

"The support from the team to ride the track is amazing, not just for me but for a lot of the team. I'm really looking forward to the year ahead," said Leth, who's also hoping to represent Denmark on the track at the Tokyo Olympics next summer.

"I'm looking forward to riding together with a lot of the girls. It's really exciting to come together again and hopefully we'll win some races together," she said.