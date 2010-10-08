Lequatre launches fashion brand

Image 1 of 3 Geoffroy Lequatre (Image credit: G4dimension.com) Image 2 of 3 Geoffry Lequatre (Radioshack) attacks on the last climb. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 3 of 3 Geoffrey Lequatre (Agritubel) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Geoffroy Lequatre has announced the launch of his own fashion line, G4. The RadioShack rider has is thus combining cycling to his second passion: fashion. The winner of the 2008 Tour of Britain has created "an affordable and well-designed collection that combines sport, comfort and a perfect look," according to the press release.

"A pro always gives his best, so I could not imagine the clothes I created in any other way," said Lequatre about his line which comprises several different ranges. The windvest 'every ounce counts' of the 'Joker' range weighs only 71g and is designed to ventilate perfectly. Moreover it is composed of recycled material.

The design process followed a variety of conditions: "To feel hot or cold depending on the season, not being hampered in your movements, be able to be seen in the dark, have a perspiration regulating power, a good quality fabric which can be washed often. Every item combines technology, fitted cuts requirements and a fashion spirit."

G4 sports and fashion clothing can be ordered online through G4dimension.com.

