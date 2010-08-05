Leipheimer to ride Tour of Utah

Image 1 of 3 Levi Leipheimer (Radioshack) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) (Image credit: Brecht Decaluwé) Image 3 of 3 Levi Leipheimer (Radioshack) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Levi Leipheimer will compete in the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah presented by Zions Bank, which begins on August 17. As his RadioShack team will not be participating, Leipheimer will take part as a lone rider in the six-day event and is expected to ride in the colours of Mellow Johnny’s, Lance Armstrong’s bike shop in Austin, Texas.

Race president Steve Miller was pleased to announce the former US Postal rider’s participation. “Racers of Levi’s calibre enhance the competition on the course and his participation speaks volumes about the professionalism and reputation of the Tour of Utah,” Miller said. “We have captured the attention of the best cyclists in the world and we plan to make sure their experience here is a good one.”

Leipheimer has been the subject of some controversy in recent weeks. He was implicated by Floyd Landis in his allegations of doping among American riders and suspicions regarding his blood values in 2005 were voiced by his former Gerolsteiner team manager Hans-Michael Holczer at the presentation of his book Garantiert Positiv (“Guaranteed Positive”) in Germany this week.

