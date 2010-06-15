Tour of Utah teams selected

Image 1 of 2 Alex Howes soloed to victory in a stage of the 2009 Tour of Utah. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 2 of 2 There was plenty of climbing at the 2006 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Steve Medcroft)

Tour of Utah organisers have released the list of teams for this year's race, to be held August 17-22. A total of 18 squads have been invited, with 144 riders set to compete for a share of the US$45,000 prize purse and valuable National Racing Calendar (NRC) points.

The event is regarded as one of the toughest races on the US domestic calendar, with testing high altitude climbs matched with time trials and criteriums over five stages. The event kicks off with the 4.5-kilometre Salt Lake Convention and Visitors Bureau Prologue.

Organisers have dubbed it 'America's toughest stage race' thanks to the 30,000-plus feet (over 9,000m) of climbing that are a feature of a race route that includes 300 miles (over 480km) along Utah's Rocky Mountain Wasatch Range.

Squads to watch include Bissell Pro Cycling, Fly V Australia and UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis, the trio of teams taking the lion's share of race wins throughout the NRC thus far in 2010. Each has been invited to Utah and will no doubt continue their run of good form during the week.

The 11 professional squads attending include:

Adageo Energy Pro Cycling

Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling

Bissell Pro Cycling

Fly V Australia

Holowesko Partners/Garmin U23

Jamis/Sutter Home

Kelly Benefit Strategies Pro Cycling

KENDA Pro Cycling presented by GEARGRINDER

Trek-LIVESTRONG Development Team

Team Type 1

UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis

Seven amateur teams slated to start the event include:

Official California Giant Cycling Team

Canyon Bicycles Utah Allstars

Cole Sport Racing

Team Exergy

Hagens Berman Cycling Team

K-FANN Elite Composite Team

Team Rio Grande