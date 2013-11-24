Legendary North Shore will host first stage of 2014 BC Bike Race

Image 1 of 4 All lined up for the BC Bike Race (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 2 of 4 A racer enters an enduro section of the BC Bike Race (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 3 of 4 At the BC Bike Race (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 4 of 4 BC Bike Race singletrack (Image credit: BC Bike)

The BC Bike Race announced that North Vancouver, home of the famous North Shore trails, will host the opening stage of the 2014 edition of the race.

Going into year eight, BC Bike Race will make a slight change to its route by hosting stage 1 in North Vancouver. After three years away, the trail conditions are right to bring the event back.

The iconic ladder bridges of the North Shore are some of the most recognizable trail features in adventure tourism today.

"The legendary North Shore has played a big part in the development of the global mountain biking history and connecting the circle route of this history from North Vancouver to Whistler just makes sense," said BC Bike Race president Dean Payne. "We want to offer our participants the ride of their lives!"

The North Shore is changing, under the trail stewardship of Mark Woods and the North Shore Mountain Bike Association (NSMBA), the building style is new school with lots of "pump and flow". This has made the trail access much more universal and the riding experience that much better.

Stage 2 will take place in Cumberland, stage 3 in Powell River and from there the course will remain mostly the same as the previous editions; the Sunshine Coast, Sechelt, stage 4 and 5, Squamish, stage 6 and Whistler the final day, stage 7.

Campbell River will not be a part of the route in 2014.

BC Bike Race will continue into its third year with the two per day enduro special segments. Details of the new course in North Vancouver will be announced in the early spring. The race is scheduled for June 28 to July 5.

For more information on the BC Bike Race, visit www.bcbikerace.com.