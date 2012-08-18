Le Mével signs for Cofidis

Image 1 of 2 Christophe Le Mevel (Garmin - Cervelo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Christophe Le Mevel (Garmin-Barracuda) (Image credit: Sirotti)

Christophe Le Mével has signed a two-year contract with Cofidis and will race for the team in the 2013 and 2014 seasons. The 31-year-old Frenchman will return to his homeland after spending the last two years with Garmin-Sharp.

Le Mével joined Garmin from FDJ-BigMat. Before that he spent six seasons with Credit Agricole before they folded in 2008. He finished tenth in the 2009 Tour de France but has failed to match those heights in the years since. His fourth place at the Clasica de San Sebastian earlier this week did prove that he retains lots of ability, however.

Le Mével is part of the Garmin squad for the Vuelta a Espana, which starts in Pamplona later today. Having missed out on the Garmin teams for the Giro d'Italia and the Tour de France, he will be looking to finish his grand tour career with the team with a bang.