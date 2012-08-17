Navarro leaving Saxo Bank for Cofidis

Image 1 of 3 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 Daniel Navarro (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Dani Navarro (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)

Daniel Navarro is leaving Alberto Contador and Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank to ride with Cofidis. He has signed a two-year contract with the French team, according to the AFP news agency.

Navarro, 29, has ridden alongside Contador in 2005-2006 and 2008 to the present, on teams ranging from Liberty Seguros to Astana to Saxo Bank. He is considered one of Contador's most trusted lieutenants.

Earlier this month Navarro won the third stage of the Tour de l'Ain and finished third overall. He also was third overall in the Tour de Méditerranée earlier this year.

Navarro's racing calendar was altered this year in order for him to help Contador at the Vuelta a Espana. He had originally been planned to ride the Tour de France, but after Contador's suspension, the plans were changed. "Alberto needs me, and I want to be good for the month of August," he said to elcomercio.es. in the spring.