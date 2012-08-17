Trending

Navarro leaving Saxo Bank for Cofidis

Spaniard to French team for two years

Image 1 of 3

Daniel Navarro Garcia

Daniel Navarro Garcia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 3

Daniel Navarro (Saxo Bank)

Daniel Navarro (Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 3

Dani Navarro (Saxo Bank)

Dani Navarro (Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)

Daniel Navarro is leaving Alberto Contador and Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank to ride with Cofidis. He has signed a two-year contract with the French team, according to the AFP news agency.

Related Articles

Team Saxo Bank strength will help Contador, says Navarro

Navarro and Noval to support Contador in Vuelta a Espana

Navarro solos to victory in Montreal-la-Cluse

Contador plays down favourite tag ahead of Vuelta a España

Navarro, 29, has ridden alongside Contador in 2005-2006 and 2008 to the present, on teams ranging from Liberty Seguros to Astana to Saxo Bank. He is considered one of Contador's most trusted lieutenants.

Earlier this month Navarro won the third stage of the Tour de l'Ain and finished third overall. He also was third overall in the Tour de Méditerranée earlier this year.

Navarro's racing calendar was altered this year in order for him to help Contador at the Vuelta a Espana. He had originally been planned to ride the Tour de France, but after Contador's suspension, the plans were changed. "Alberto needs me, and I want to be good for the month of August," he said to elcomercio.es. in the spring.

 