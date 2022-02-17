Le Col-Wahoo pull team from Setmana Ciclista Valenciana due to COVID-19
By Kirsten Frattini published
'Due to COVID cases and close contacts we will not be starting' confirm British women's squad
Le Col-Wahoo have confirmed that they will not start Setmana Ciclista Valenciana as originally planned due to cases of COVID-19 and close contacts. The team will instead make their debut at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on February 26 in Belgium
"Unfortunately, due to Covid cases and close contacts, we will not be starting Setmana Valenciana," Le Col-Wahoo confirmed across their social media channels.
The British outfit were on the original list of 13 WorldTeams and 12 Continental teams, but they have now been replaced by the Spanish-registered team Team Farto-BTC. It is one of the strongest fields to have assembled at the four-day race since its inception six years ago.
Setmana Ciclista Valenciana is a stage race that has made its mark as one of the most important early-season stage races in Europe. It annually attracts a world-class field because of its position following many of the top-tier teams training camps held in the area and directly ahead of the Spring Classics Opening Weekend.
The team, formerly called DROPS Le Col s/b Tempur, announced in January that Wahoo joined as a co-title sponsor and that they aimed to eventually join the UCI's top tier of teams, the Women’s WorldTour.
Their goals and management remain the same with Tom and Bob Varney, the original founders of DROPS Le Col, continuing as directors.
Le Col-Wahoo will now make their debut at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on February 26 and Omloop van het Hageland on February 27 to kick off the Spring Classics.
Unfortunately, due to Covid cases and close contacts, we will not be starting Setmana Valenciana tomorrow.We do however have a packed Spring Schedule to look forward to, check out our full calendar until the end of April here🔗 https://t.co/ipn53AYGXK pic.twitter.com/tOJ2XcikiSFebruary 16, 2022
Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all men's and women's races including Spring Classics, Grand Tours, World Championships and Olympic Games, and writes and edits news and features. As the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten also coordinates and oversees the global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.
