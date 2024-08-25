Lauren Stephens repeats at Gravel Worlds while Svendsen tops Zavyalov in men's race

By
published

150-mile Nebraska gravel race boosts prize purse by $10,000 for pro women and provides successful live stream

Image 1 of 4
Lauren Stephens reacts to winning Gravel Worlds a second year in a row
Lauren Stephens reacts to winning Gravel Worlds a second year in a row(Image credit: Gravel Worlds)

Simen Nordahl Svendsen (PAS Racing) won the pro men’s division while Lauren Stephens (Cynisca Cycling) defended the women’s title at Garmin Gravel Worlds presented by Lauf.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).