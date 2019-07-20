Latest on Dennis' future as Alaphilippe stuns the Tour de France – Podcast

Image 1 of 3 Rohan Dennis talks to media before stage 10 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 3 Rohan Dennis (Bahrain-Merida) at the team presentation at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 3 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins the time trial at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the latest episode of the Cyclingnews podcast, brought to you by Sportful, Pinarello and Floyd's of Leadville, we look back at Julian Alaphilippe's stunning victory in the stage 13 Pau time trial at the Tour de France. The Deceuninck-QuickStep Frenchman won ahead of Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) and Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) and now leads Thomas by 1:26 ahead of the two key mountain stages.

Coming up, we'll hear from Thomas and John Allert from McLaren on the bizarre situation involving Rohan Dennis after the Australian quit the race on stage 12. We ponder whether this is the end for Dennis at Bahrain-Merida, and just how far Alaphilippe can go in the maillot jaune.

Don't forget you can win a signed EF Education First jersey from this year's Tour de France. To be in with a chance just subscribe to our podcast on iTunes or Podbean. We'll pick a winner later in the race.

Born in the Italian Dolomites, Sportful has been making athletes faster, more efficient and better protected since 1972. Official apparel supplier to Team Virtu Cycling, Bora-Hansgrohe and Bahrain-Merida.

The same Pro Issue apparel, which includes our BodyFit Pro and Fiandre lines, worn by Marta Bastianelli, Peter Sagan and Vincenzo Nibali is available to purchase by all cyclists.

BodyFit Pro; a form fitting design with a focus on enhanced aerodynamics was created specifically for the rigours of pro bike racing. Our versatile Fiandre line uses proprietary technology to keep you dry and comfortable in inclement, variable weather conditions.

Sportful leads the market with innovative and technical apparel so you can experience those unforgettable moments, your very best days on a bike. For more details visit sportful.com. Follow the ride on Instagram @sportful.