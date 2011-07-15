Lapierre International Mountain Bike Team signs Plantet

Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet is the latest signing for the Lapierre Cross Country Mountain Bike Team (Image credit: Colin Meagher)

The Lapierre International Team continued its tradition of linking R&D and elite level competition by signing Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet mid-season to its cross country team.

Plantet not only works as an engineer on Lapierre's R&D team, but he also races at a high level in elite cross country races. Earlier this month, he participated in the North American World Cups in Monte-Sainte-Anne, Quebec, Canada, and Windham, New York in Lapierre's colours.

He finished 44th in Mont-Sainte-Anne and 42nd in Windham.

His presence in the team is confirmed through the end of the year.

Plantet joins Nico Vouilloz, another top rider who has worked closely with Lapierre's R&D and raced at the highest level on the World Cup circuit.