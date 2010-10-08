Ferrand Prevot signs for Team Lapierre International's cross country squad

Image 1 of 4 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (France) in the rainbow jersey after the race (Image credit: www.offida2010.it) Image 2 of 4 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (France) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 4 Cameron Cole (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 4 Samuel Blenkinsop (Lapierre International) 3rd (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Junior cross country champion Pauline Ferrand Prevot will ride for Team Lapierre International in 2011. She is one of several new signings by the French mountain bike team.

Ferrand Prevot earned her second consecutive junior cross country world mountain bike championship in September at Mont-Saint-Anne, Quebec, Canada. It was also her second world title of the year; earlier this season she won the junior women's road race world championships.

The young French woman will join current team member Alexis Vuillermoz in the quest for an Olympic medal at the 2012 Games in London. French national team member Thomas Lapeyrie will complete Lapierre's cross country roster.

The squad also boasts a strong downhill contingent. Its Sam Blenkinsop had an excellent year and finished third overall in the World Cup rankings. Blenkinshop will get a new teammate in 2011 - fellow Kiwi Cameron Cole, who finished second at this year's World Cup round in Fort William, Scotland. This season he broke his wrist and had to sit out the world championships.

The junior downhill roster is also growing with new addition Loïc Bruni, an up-and-coming French rider with a promising future. Bruni joins current team member Sam Flockart, the current European Champion.

Mountain bike legend and 10-time downhill World Champion Nicolas Vouilloz will continue to have an important role within the team, acting as Competition Coordinator for Lapierre. Known for his professionalism at the races, Vouilloz's experience is a useful resource, in particular for the team's younger riders.